Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split: Couple Ends Relationship After 1 Year Of Dating

It’s over! Jennifer Lawrence is a single lady once again after ending her year-long relationship with Darren Aronofsky last month, according to a new report.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and Darren Aronofsky, 48, have split, Entertainment Tonight reports. The media outlet confirms from multiple sources that the actress and director duo ended their relationship last month on “amicable” terms. They attended an event together on Nov. 11, but ET claims that they were already broken up at that time. “It’s not awkward,” the insider says. Jennifer and Darren met while working on the film Mother!, which premiered earlier this year. Although they kept the romance quiet for some time, they made their red carpet debut on the press tour for the movie, and couldn’t help but gush over one another as they promoted the film.

“I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was like, a year before we started rehearsing, but he was a professional, which only made it worse for me,” J-Law admitted in an interview that was just released on Nov. 20. “We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt. I mean, I assumed. We just formed a friendship and then the friendship turned into a partnership for the movie, once we started working. And then once the movie was done, I was like, ‘All right, you’re my boyfriend!'”

