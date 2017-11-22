Cyntoia Brown Has ‘Great Attitude’ While Serving Unjust Murder Conviction, Lawyer Says

Despite facing a life sentence in prison for killing her abuser, Cyntoia Brown’s in high spirits, her lawyer told us. In fact, she’s an ‘exemplary prisoner’ even under these tragic circumstances.

Cyntoia Brown‘s lawyers are fighting to overturn her life sentence for first-degree murder, handed down to the now-28-year-old when she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim who shot one of her abusers. One of her attorneys, J Houston Gordon, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that despite her unjust imprisonment, Cyntoia’s actually doing very well. “Cyntoia Brown is a remarkable, personable, intelligent, caring, amazing young woman who has taken the worst of her circumstances and done the best you can imagine,” Gordon said. “She’s educated herself, gotten an Associate’s degree and she is an exemplary prisoner, if you will. She’s done extremely well, and she has a great attitude.”

Obviously, she’d be in better spirits if she were released from prison, which is what her legal team is striving to make happen. Gordon told us that they’re never giving up on her. “We’re appealing her case now on the Habeus Corpus Petition. The original trial attorneys tried the case, went through the court of criminal appeals, and the Tennessee Supreme court in the ordinary course of things.” Read more about the legal process here.

Cyntoia’s trial was in 2006, but images from a 2011 PBS documentary of her case have started circulating around social media. Now more people know about her terrible story, and are raising hell trying to get her freed. Kim Kardashian has offered up her legal team, as well, to help Cyntoia. Hopefully, these attorneys can save Cyntoia from life in prison.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cyntoia’s lawyers will be able to get her out of prison? Let us know.