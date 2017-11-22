Cyber Monday Vs Black Friday: Who Has The Better Deals In 2017?

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means we have to transition from eating turkey to figuring out the best deals. Find out whether Black Friday or Cyber Monday is a better shopping day for you here!

The age-old debate rages on: which is better: Cyber Monday or Black Friday? Thankfully for all of you, we’re here to provide a little perspective before you choose one over the other.

When it comes to choosing between the two days of deals, let’s just get right to the examples. In one corner, we have Cyber Monday — probably the best day to shop for apparel. On this year’s Cyber Monday, online shoppers at Target can enjoy 15 percent off without even having to input a promo code. Meanwhile, Walmart is offering a Samsung 32″ Class HD (720P) Smart LED TV for the price of $158. Cyber Monday is also better for unique travel deals as well. For instance, from 4:01 p.m. to 9:59 p.m EST, Orbitz is offering a whopping 22 percent off select hotels using the promo code CYBERSAVE22. Here are some more great Cyber Monday deals.

Now, let’s get to the case of Black Friday (read up on our dos and don’ts here). If you’re looking to buy a piece of tech, Black Friday might be your best bet. A Google House Mini, normally priced $49, will drop down to $29 with a store credit of $10, which drops the price to just $19. Meanwhile, Walmart is offering a $300 gift card for the Apple iPhone 7, the iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X Qualifying Purchases, as long as your provider is AT&T or Verizon. While Walmart is offering the Xbox One S for $189, Target is offering it for $189.99 plus a $25 gift card that can be applied, thus saving you a total of $90. When it comes to Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday, your best approach is to use both days in tandem to maximize your deals for all different kinds of purchases. Before these two deal-centric days come around, check out these 10 perfect Thanksgiving movies.

