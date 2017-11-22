Chrissy Teigen Pregnant: See How She’s Hidden Her Bump All These Weeks In Fabulous Outfits

Chrissy Teigen officially announced her pregnancy on Nov. 21, but she was out in public many times before that — including all dressed up as recently as Nov. 11. See the sneaky ways she hid her bump in style!

Without skipping a social beat, Chrissy Teigen, 31, managed to successfully keep her baby bump under wraps for months before revealing her second pregnancy with husband John Legend, 38. The star finally came clean via Instagram on Nov. 21, and announced she has a bun in the oven — but before that, she did an amazing job of concealing her stomach in public without much speculation. Basically, Chrissy is a certified baby-bump-hiding ninja! We can’t believe she even attended a high-profile event on Nov. 11, and just 10 days later revealed her very noticeable belly to the world — SO wild! Click to see gorgeous pics of celeb’s baby bumps here.

During her Nov. 11 outing, Chrissy sported a gorgeous red gown while attending the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles. While the model was unmistakably glowing, she showed no hint of a rounder-than-usual tummy. Fans who know her well though, began to question if Chrissy was pregnant though simply because her outfit choice was uncharacteristic. The expectant mom typically goes for form-fitting looks, and this particular dress featured a puffier, A-line skirt that completely concealed her stomach area. We seriously can’t think of a better wardrobe choice when trying to hid a pregnancy for just a few days longer!

Chrissy was photographed even more though in the days leading up to her pregnancy reveal. For one, she was seen on Nov. 15 and again on Nov. 16 — both times she was completely covering up in baggy outwear and loose-fitting clothing. During her Nov. 16 outing, the star even clutched a large bag close to her stomach — how very Khloe Kardashian of you, Chrissy! When the mom-to-be finally announced her pregnancy to the world, she shared a baby bump shot mirror selfie, and wrote how relieved she was to no longer have to hide her stomach in public! “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like, ‘uh, yeah, we knew thanks'” she captioned the photo.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you suspect Chrissy might be pregnant while she was sporting some of these looks? Which is your favorite?