WomenSpreading: Bella Thorne, Bella Hadid & More Start Powerful Pose Trend On Instagram

WomenSpreading is the new thing as celebrity ladies are owning the powerful pose. We’ve got Bella Hadid, Bella Thorne and more stars taking the male dominated stunt into their own legs.

Enough about mansplaining, now female celebrities are hitting back with WomenSpreading! Hillary Clinton, 70, detailed her manspreading experiences when dealing with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, 65, when she was Secretary of State and now famous women are taking the matter into their own hands by posting Instagram pic showing themselves spreading their legs in a wide open position to take on male haters. We’ve got their pics.

Bella Thorne, 20, was among the first to embrace the trend, posing with her hips spread out when she was on a romantic vacation. Soon others showed their power including supermodel Bella Hadid, 21, who shared an Instagram photo of her legs spread wide while on a trip on her private plane that proved she’s forward thinking in WomanSpreading. See more pics of famous ladies WomenSpreading right here.

Even young models like Kaia Gerber, 16, have taken to the trend, showing off her super long legs while on a hike in a way that lets everyone know she’s WomanSpreading. Actress Emily Ratajkowski, 26, got her point across in a pair of red leggings while spreading her legs to show off a cup of coffee above her crotch line. The trend has become so hot that other women are tagging themselves in Instagram posts with the hashtag #WomenSpreading. So guys, your trend of lording over women with widespread legs to show off your junk is over. It’s now in the hands of ladies!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the WomenSpreading fad? Is it about time that women took over this strange pose of power?