Blake Griffin’s Team Blaming The Kardashian Curse For Clippers ‘Terrible’ Season: Kendall Jenner Has To Go

Blake Griffin, 28, and his Los Angeles Clippers team haven’t been having the best season and his team members are now saying Kendall Jenner, 22, as the reason. Blake has been reportedly dating the model and his team thinks the dreaded Kardashian Curse is now upon them! “The Clippers are playing terrible and have lost nine in a row and the blame is going all around to every player in the organization,” a source close to the team EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Some of the teammates of Blake who are superstitious to it all believe that the Kardashian Curse is a real thing and has something to do with their woes even though Blake is laughing all that off and isn’t taking that as the reason for their losing streak and bad play. It hasn’t started a riff between teammates yet but the talk in the locker room has involved Kendall so it should be interesting moving forward how people continue to react to it all.” See photos of Kendall and Blake here!

Kendall and Blake have been seen on romantic outings for a few months and things seem to be really heating up for the cute couple. Whether they are going out to dinner or Kendall is cheering on Blake during his basketball games, their relationship has been making headlines in the best way. Although they’ve been pretty private with their status, they’ve definitely been one of the hottest new couples around.

The Kardashian Curse has been a superstitious myth that says any athlete who dates one of the Kardashians/Jenners will have bad luck during their games. There have been a variety of men involved including Khloe Kardashian‘s current beau Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

