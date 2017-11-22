The 15 Most Iconic ‘Hannah Montana’ Episodes Ever

You still know all of the words to more Hannah Montana songs than you’d care to admit, but what about the show itself? Here, we’re looking back at the best ‘Hannah’ episodes and moments!

Miley Cyrus, 24, rose to teen idol-dom almost immediately after the first episode of Hannah Montana aired way back when, and the show will forever live in our hearts as a cheesy, guilty pleasure. Below, in no particular order, we’ve rounded up our favorite episodes ever, along with the moments that we still quote to this day. When necessary, a low-quality but nevertheless servicable YouTube video accompanies the episode.

Episode Title: “Lilly, Do You Want to Know a Secret?” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Plot: Miley Stewart’s best friend Lilly Truscott discovers that she (Miley) is secretly mega-popstar Hannah Montana.

Iconic Moment: Lilly wiping pie off Miley’s face and somberly realizing she’s Hannah.

Episode Title: “When You Wish You Were the Star” (Season 2, Episode 12)

Plot: Miley wishes she were Hannah all the time, and her dream comes true.

Iconic Moment: Lilly being a super-annoying popular girl in the alternate universe, since she was never friends with Miley. Also, Lilly literally snatching Miley’s wig.

Episode Title: “On the Road Again” (Season 1, Episode 12)

Plot: Suite Life of Zack and Cody crossover. Need we say more?

Iconic Moment: Ashley Tisdale AKA Maddie Fitzpatrick being obsessed not with Hannah, but with her dad Robbie Ray, the “Honkytonk Heartthrob.”

Episode Title: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get the Phone” (Season 2, Episode 17)

Plot: Miley promises to trade the paparazzi an embarrassing pic of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in exchange for a photo of her that reveals she’s also Miley.

Iconic Moment: The Rock’s fabulous makeover.

Episode Title: “Torn Between Two Hannahs” (Season 1, Episode 17)

Plot: Miley’s lookalike cousin Luann comes to town and f*cks sh*t up.

Iconic Moment: Miley’s evil cousin impersonates her as Hannah and is about to reveal her secret in front of everyone at a party, when Oliver saves the day just in time by turning out the lights.

Episode Title: “Get Down, Study-udy-udy” (Season 2, Episode 4)

Plot: Miley makes up a song and dance routine for based on the Hannah hit “Nobody’s Perfect” to help her remember the bones in the human body, but her teacher mistakes her dance motions while taking a test as cheating.

Iconic Moment: The bone dance, obviously.

Episode Title: “I Am Hannah, Hear Me Croak” (Season 2, Episode 5)

Plot: Miley loses her voice and can’t sing.

Iconic Moment: Miley’s dream where she never sings again and her brother Jackson becomes a rockstar named Bucky Kentucky.

Episode Title: “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas” (Season 2, Episode 16)

Plot: The Jonas Brothers guest star as themselves, and Miley gets jealous that they like her dad more than her/Hannah. Yes, that’s the real plot.

Iconic Moment: Miley and Lilly dressing up as dudes to trick the JoBros.

Episode Title: “I Will Always Loathe You” (Season 2, Episode 20)

Plot: Miley’s godmother Aunt Dolly (Dolly Parton) visits, and mayhem ensues.

Iconic Moment: Dolly Parton uttering the phrase, “Talk to the booty, ’cause the hand’s off duty.”

Episode Title: “You Didn’t Say It Was Your Birthday” (Season 2, Episode 24)

Plot: Miley and Jackson forget their dad’s birthday.

Iconic Moment: Lilly and Oliver finding a potato chip shaped like Darth Vader.

Episode Title: “I’ll Always Remember You” (Season 4, Episode 9)

Plot: Miley tells the world her secret.

Iconic Moment: Miley, while privately saying goodbye to “Hannah,” looking back at her old outfits. (Just try and watch the clip below without crying.)

Episode Title: “Song Sung Bad” (Season 2, Episode 15)

Plot: Lilly is a bad singer; Miley tries to hide this fact from her.

Iconic Moment: The “Singin’ in the Rain” karaoke moment between Miley and Lilly.

Episode Title: “Achy Jakey Heart – Part One” (Season 2, Episode 9)

Plot: Miley reveals her secret to Jake Ryan; Jackson and Oliver start their own business.

Iconic Moment: The cheese jerky song, complete with beatboxing. “It’s all fricky-fricky-fricky-fresh!”

Episode Title: “I Want You to Want Me… to Go to Florida” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Plot: Robby gets injured and can’t travel, so he wants to cancel Hannah’s out-of-state charity performance.

Iconic Moment: Selena Gomez, duh.

Episode Title: “He Could Be the One: Part 1” (Season 3, Episode 18)

Plot: Miley and Jake Ryan hide their relationship from her dad, who doesn’t approve.

Iconic Moment: Rico and Jackson narrating the episode through song.

RIP, Hannah Montana (March 24, 2006 — Jan. 16, 2011.)

