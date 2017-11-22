Ayesha Curry Shares How She & Steph Will Celebrate Thanksgiving After Their Kids Go To Bed

Thanksgiving is about family! But, it’s also a time for mom and dad to have some alone time! Ayesha Curry reveals the unexpected way she and Steph will spend their night, and things are about to get competitive…

When the kids go away [to bed], the parents will play… “Cards Against Humanity,” that is! That’s right, Ayesha, 28, and Steph Curry, 29, will be hitting the cards hard when their two girls, Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, go to bed on Thanksgiving night. First, Chef Ayesha prepares a big, tasty meal for her family, “and then a tradition for us is card games,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Cards Against Humanity and all that stuff,” she laughed, adding, “So that will be played after the kids go to bed!”

Thanksgiving is a special time in the Curry household, Ayesha gushed. The newest face of CoverGirl explained how most of her family is on the East Coast, while she, Steph and their kids reside on the West Coast respectively, as he’s Golden State’s star PG; Therefore, getting the whole extended family together on Thanksgiving is something she looks forward to. “I think it is just that togetherness, you know… It is not very often that we get to all get together and both my husband have huge families and I am just excited to see everybody.”

As for her cooking plans on the big day? — Well, since Ayesha is a professional chef, as well as the proud own of International Smoke, which opened its doors to the public this month, she will be handling all of the cooking herself! “Our cousins, our friends and our family just get everyone together in one room and then I am a Chef so I do it big,” Ayesha said. “So, every Thanksgiving I don’t want any help and I want to be in the kitchen with myself. I am stubborn and I love it that way… But I love the feeling that I get when I put that food on the table and see everyone’s face and have them gather around. There is nothing like it!” Ayesha will also be celebrating another accolade this Thanksgiving, her Forbes 30 Under 30 debut. She was named to the coveted list as a “young chef, pushing the food world forward.”

Ayesha and Steph’s love story is one of the greats — The pair met at youth group at Central Church of God in Charlotte, North Carolina. Steph has admitted that both his and Ayesha’s parents shipped them as a couple from the moment they met. “It’s funny, our parents used to make jokes about how cute we were together, but we didn’t know,” he told The Charlotte Observer in 2012. Steph and Ayesha later bonded over the fact that they both had lived in Toronto and eventually had their first date when they were both in LA, when Steph attended Davidson College. The two married in 2011, and the rest is fairytale history. So, we had to ask Ayesha her thoughts on why people are so gravitated to their relationship. “I think maybe people at home can see a little bit of a piece of them in us maybe,” she explained. “We are just very normal and we have always been that way. We don’t plan on changing, so maybe that is why and we are just open and honest about the way that we parent and the way our relationship is. What you see is what you get and maybe people can see that.”

