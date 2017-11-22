Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable Naked Pic Of Husband Adam Levine & Daughter Dusty Rose

Behati Prinsloo is one lucky lady — and she knows it! So when her husband, Adam Levine, and daughter, Dusty, were hanging out naked in their home…she had to document it and post the pic on Instagram!

Adam Levine is not shy about showing off his bod, so he had no problem with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, posting a near-nude photo of him to Instagram on Nov. 21! In the pic, Adam and his one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, are holding hands with their backs faced to the camera. Don’t worry, Behati made sure to make the pic Instagram appropriate by putting peach emojis over the pair’s backsides! “Same butt different,” she captioned the photo. HOW CUTE!? It’s not very often that Behati and Adam show off their little girl and seeing moments like this is just too sweet.

The gorgeous supermodel is currently pregnant with the pair’s second child, which will be another girl. Adam made the gender reveal during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and he could not stop smiling as he shared the news. Meanwhile, Behati made the pregnancy announcement back in mid-September, just before Dusty turned one, and she was already showing off a decent-sized baby bump at that time. Clearly, these two have wasted no time trying to grow their adorable family! Adam and Behati started dating in May 2012, and although they briefly broke up in 2013, they were engaged by July of that year. They tied the knot one year later, in July 2014, and Dusty arrived in Sept. 2016!

Of course, while he’s adding to the brood, Adam is also keeping very busy career-wise — he’s still a coach on The Voice, and is confirmed to return for season 14 in the spring. Plus, his band, Maroon 5, just dropped a new album on Nov. 3 and will be touring next spring and fall. What a life!

