‘The Challenge XXX’ Recap: Which Guy & Girl Took Home $450K After Grueling Final?

The winners of ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ were finally revealed during the reunion show on Nov. 21. So, which guy and girl were named champions of the wildest season yet? Here’s the low down.

TJ Lavin did things a little differently on this season of The Challenge — after the six finalists completed their final mission, he decided NOT to reveal the winner, and instead, waited until the reunion show to tell the competitors who won the grand prize. Hey, it was the dirtiest season of all time, so it’s no surprise that Teej kept things interesting until the very last minute! For the guys, it came down to Jordan, CT and Derrick K, and for the girls, it was between Cara Maria, Tori and Camila. Since the intense final challenge was broken down into various, timed sections with wild twists, it was impossible for the challengers to know who finished in the shortest amount of time, until TJ made the announcement at the reunion, which aired Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

Well, you want to know who it was, right?! First, the finalists (minus Camila, who didn’t show up — TJ stood in her place) pulled the double cross to find out who landed in third place, and the “losers” were Tori and CT, who won $15,000 each. We had to wait until part two of the reunion to get the rest of the results, and by the end of the Nov. 21 episode, we finally had the results. And the winners of Dirty 30 are…Jordan and Camila! They’ll take home a whopping $450,000 each. In second place…Cara Maria and Derrick, who will each walk away with $35,000. Yeah, that’s a pretty HUGE difference in dollar amounts between second and first place, but again, this season was all about the game being dirtier than ever. Regardless of the money, the finalists have a lot to be proud of, as they beat some of the best in the game to get to the end.

During part one of the reunion, we also learned that Tori and Derrick H ended their relationship…after she hooked up with Jordan. Based on social media stalking, it looks like Tori and Jordan are still with each other, too! Oh, and Cory and Kailah are (somewhat) cool these days after a lot of drama on The Challenge: Invasion. Part two of the reunion featured a massive showdown between Cara and Kailah, and it’s clear they’ll never be friends. Tony and Cara also (sort of) squashed their beef, and Tony and his baby mama, Alyssa, confirmed they’re still together and working on their relationship after he kissed Camila on the show. Speaking of Camila, she chose not to attend the reunion after throwing racial slurs at Leroy on the show, and even her closest ally, Cara, revealed she hadn’t heard from her.

