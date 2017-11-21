Who Won ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25? Mirrorball Trophy Goes To…

The champ is here! The Mirrorball trophy will be awarded on the finale of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ on November 21. Follow along with our live blog below!

It’s been a long season and now we have come to the Dancing With The Stars finale! The November 21 episode was a Christmas spectacular, as the finalist performed at The Grove AND in the ballroom. Each finalist had to dance twice in this finale — the first was a repeat performance of a dance from earlier in the season. And of course, the final test for the stars is a 24 hour fusion challenge, which the couples learned about for the first time last night!

For the first time ever, fans will be able to VOTE for five minutes during the live show, and help their favorite couple get closer to the Mirrorball trophy! First up, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did their Jive to “Jitterbug.” “You are such an accomplished dancer,” Len Goodman said. Bruno Tonioli said it was so crisp and almost too hot to handle. “You have a star quality that is unlike any star quality we’ve ever seen,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. They got a perfect 30!

Next, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson did their Argentine Tango from Disney Night. “Smoldering, compelling, but totally in focus. Even better the second time around,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was bigger and better. Len said it was fantastic! They got a perfect 30!

Then, Kelsea Ballerini sang “Legends,” from her latest album while Val and Jenna danced…AND THEY KISSED AT THE END! They’re dating, FYI.

Back to the dancing! Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold did their week 2 Samba. Wooooow. He looked like a pro. “You make it look easy but nothing about that was easy…much, much, much improved,” Carrie Ann said. Len loved the great performance, great choreography, and great technique. Bruno said he “draws the audience in like a magnet. World class!” They got a perfect 30!

Next, all the guys plus Terrell Owen danced as sexy Santa’s to Justin Bieber‘s “Drummer Boy.” Later, we were treated to a live performance from Lindsey Stirling and Becky G, as they performed “Christmas C’Mon,” from Lindsey’s new holiday album, Warmer in the Winter. Then, Jordan sang a festive medley of “Sleigh Ride” and ”What Christmas Means to Me” with Debbie Gibson.

During the finale, we also saw performances from Nick Lachey, who sang his brand new song “Someone to Dance With,” which was inspired by his journey on Dancing with the Stars this season.

