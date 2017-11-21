Melissa Schuman: 5 Things To Know About Woman Accusing Nick Carter Of Rape

Another day, another horrifying rape accusation. Melissa Schuman wrote a highly detailed blog post about how Nick Carter alleged raped her back in 2004. We’ve got five things to know about the former teen pop star.

Whoa! Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, 37, has been accused by former teen singing sensation Melissa Schuman, 33, of raping her back in 2004. The former teen pop star claims she told family and friends about the incident, but was advised by her manager at the time to not go public as the BSB member had a powerful legal team. Melissa wrote that she promised herself “that if another victim ever came forward I would then feel the responsibility to show my support by sharing my story.” She did just that on Nov. 21 where in a long blog post she detailed a night where Nick allegedly performed oral sex on her as she begged him to stop, then forced her to reciprocate with him. She told how was a virgin and saving herself for marriage, and alleges that Nick forced himself inside of her and raped her. Here’s five things to know about Melissa.

1. Melissa was in the all-girl teen band Dream.

The quartet formed in 1998 when Melissa was 14-years-old. They soon signed to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ Bad Boy records and released their first single “He Loves U Not” in 2000. I t went to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their debut album It Was All a Dream, dropped on January 23, 2001.

2. Melissa and Dream were big MTV favorites.

Back in the days when the network focused on music videos, Dream’s video for “He Loves U Not” went to number two on TRL and the video for their follow up single “This Is Me” went to number one on the video countdown show. The band participated in the 2001 TRL Tour opening for Eve and Destiny’s Child (YOUNG BEYONCE!!!) and the band was featured on MTV Cribs.

3. Melissa and Nick worked together professionally.

She left dream in 2002 to pursue and acting career. Prior to the alleged assault, the two recorded the song “There For Me” for a 2004 TV movie she starred in called The Hollow. See pics of Melissa, here.

4. Melissa and Dream got back together 2015.

13 years after leaving the band, Melissa and the original members got back together. In the summer of 2016 they went on the My2K Tour performing in 39 cities alongside other early aughts favorites like O-Town, 98 Degrees and Ryan Cabrera.

5. Melissa is a married mom.

She wed dancer Brandon Henschel on June 7, 2006 and they welcomed son Elin Elijah Henschel in 2010.

