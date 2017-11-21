Brad Flachuk: 5 Things To Know About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Fiancé 

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are engaged after three years of dating! While you toast the soon to be married couple, here are five things you need to know about Brad.

1. Brad Falchuk, 46, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, met on the set of Glee back in 2010. When Brad was a producer at Glee, Gwyneth played the recurring role of Holly Holiday, a substitute teacher, a part that earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. I guess their collaboration eventually earned them both some lovin’ (although years down the road) and — as of now — new fiancés. Not only did Gwyneth recently hint that her character Pepper Potts might get married in the next Avengers, Gwyn is actually engaged IRL.

2. He has two kids from another marriage (just like Gwyneth). While Brad and Gwyneth met in 2010, Brad remained married to his ex-wife, producer Suzanne Falchuk, until 2013. Together, they are parents to their children Brody and Isabella.

3. He’s a frequent collaborator with Ryan Murphy, 51. After working together on Nip/Tuck, they co-produced Glee, American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Over his successful career, Brad has been nominated for five Emmy Awards.

4. At one point, he had a serious problem with his spine that required surgery. While he has thankfully since recovered, Brad used the whole scary experience as inspiration for the episode Wheels on the first season of Glee.

5. He is not shy about posting about Gwyneth on his Instagram. In fact, Brad nearly captions every post about Gwyneth with the most adorable captions you can possibly think of. While you take a look at this sweet Instagram pic (below) he posted of her in honor of her last birthday, check out these pics of Gwyneth looking fabulous without makeup on.

