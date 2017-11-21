Starbuck’s Debuts New Holiday Drink That’s Perfect If You Literally Can’t Stand Coffee

Stop everything you’re doing — Starbucks just released a brand new holiday drink and we need it NOW! Here’s everything to know about the tasty drink that may replace your morning coffee!

Move over PSL’s and Gingerbread Lattes, because there’s a new drink in town! Starbucks just dropped a new holiday beverage on us — Toffee Almondmilk Hot Chocolate! The tasty, new treat consists of steamed almond milk, mocha sauce, and toffee nut syrup, topped with whipped cream and Caramel Brulée topping. We know, it’s mesmerizing. So, when can you get your hands on this new beverage?

As of Tuesday, Nov. 21 [YES, TODAY], you can purchase the delicious drink. And, to answer your next question, the drink won’t just be a limited-time holiday treat. According to the coffee giant, Toffee Almondmilk Hot Chocolate will be a year-round delight! The Toffee Almondmilk Hot Chocolate joins the rest of Starbucks’s ever-popular hot chocolate drinks — Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Snickerdoodle Hot Chocolate, and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate.

And, if you’re not in the chocolatey mood, there’s plenty more Starbucks drinks that will satisfy your tastebuds. There’s the seasonal classics — Gingerbread Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Eggnog Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte. Not to mention, we can’t forget about Starbucks’s new Peppermint Mocha Coffee [which comes in K-Cups as well], Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso Classics, and the Holiday Blend [coffee]. So. Many. Choices.

All holiday drinks will be served in Starbucks’s new seasonal cup. This year, an illustration of two people holding hands is at the center of a white cup; the drawing has seasonal holiday packages with red ribbon, as well as the brand’s signature logo. “This holiday season, Starbucks is spreading a little goodness — one cup at a time,” the company wrote under a video of the cup’s making. Watch below!

