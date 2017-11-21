Dortmund Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

With only a pair of games left in the Champions League group stage, Borussia Dortmund desperately needs a win. The German team takes on Tottenham Hotspur at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

While they’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from advancing to the next stage of the 2017-18 Champions League, it’s looking pretty grim for Borussia Dortmund. The German side is currently third in the Group H standings, far behind Real Madrid and the group’s leader, Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs have already qualified for the knockout stage, so this game will be smooth sailing for them. If Der BVB wish to stay alive, they’ll need a miracle. Can it happen? Or should Dortmund just save themselves some effort and just get ready for playing in the Europa League?

Dortmund goes into this match with only two points, behind Real Madrid’s 7 and Tottenham’s 10. How did the Bundesliga superstars wind up so behind? Well, the short answer is: they didn’t win enough games. The longer answer is that they’re in a group with two of the best teams in La Liga and the Premier League. They also faced a stiff challenge from Greece’s APOEL FC. While many expected Der BVB to easily dispatch the Greek side, the Τhrylos held Dortmund to a draw during both group stage matches.

There’s still a chance Dortmund could advance to the next round. It’s a small chance, but it’s still a chance. APOEL needs to defeats Real Madrid and loses to Tottenham on Dec. 6, all while Dortmund defeats both Tottenham here and Real Madrid on Dec. 6. If that happens then the Germans will have pulled off a miracle. It’s a lot of math and a lot of unrealistic expectations, but anything can happen in the Champions League. Maybe.

