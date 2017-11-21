‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kate & Toby Deal With The Aftermath Of Losing Their Baby

The Nov. 21 episode of ‘This Is Us’ was all about Kate. Kate and Toby were forced to come to terms with losing their baby. Plus, Kate and Rebecca were able to reconnect.

This week’s This Is Us is focusing on the second Pearson to take those first types as a baby: Kate. Before we get into what happens in the present day, it’s time to go back to the past. The flashback is of the same day Kevin breaks his leg. While Kevin, Jack, and Rebecca are preparing for his college football interview, Kate’s busy taking care of her dog, Louie. With college already on her mind, Rebecca really wants Kate to start making decisions about what college she wants to go to.

Later, Rebecca tries to have a talk with Kate. Rebecca thinks that Kate doesn’t know what her passion is just yet. Kate, like any teenager would, takes Rebecca’s words the wrong way. When Kate storms out, Rebecca sees that Kate’s applying to the Berklee School of Music. She finds a tape and plays it. Kate’s got one hell of a voice, just like her mom.

At the football game where Kevin breaks his leg, Rebecca hands Kate 50 dollars for her tuition application. Kate is low-key pissed that Rebecca went through her stuff. Rebecca compliments Kate on her voice, and that softens Kate up a bit. Rebecca tells her daughter that she’ll always have her arms wide open whenever she needs her. That’s what moms do. They’re always there for their kids.

Coping With Heartbreak

In the present day, Kate is so excited about the baby. She’s filled with so much hope, but that hope crumbles when Kate has a miscarriage. Toby, always the optimist, is open to trying again, but Kate shuts him down. She’s cutting him off, just like she did with her mom. He wants her to talk to him. He wants deal with this together.

While Kate is off doing a lunch gig, Toby throws out their shower curtain. Kate was measuring their shower when she felt something happening with the baby. That shower curtain is a physical reminder of the miscarriage. Toby soon realizes that the baby bath they ordered is set to be delivered. Toby wants to stop that from happening. He goes through all the packages at the warehouse just so Kate doesn’t have to see it.

Meanwhile, Kate breaks down at her gig when she sees a little girl with her mom. On her way home, she walks by a King Buffet and goes inside. She’s hoping food can be her solace during this difficult time. Kate gets a plate full of food, but she can’t bring herself to eat it. She knows this is only going to push her down an even more difficult path if she doesn’t walk away. After Toby figures out the baby bath situation, he goes to find Kate at the cafe. She’s not there. He frantically calls Kate and Kevin, but they don’t answer.

Kate’s at home when Rebecca calls. Kate tells her mom that she lost the baby. Toby comes home and gives Kate grief about not calling him. They fight, and it gets nasty. Kate blames him for letting her get excited about the baby. “It happened to me. It didn’t happen to you,” Kate says.” Ouch. Toby isn’t going to stand for that. Toby refuses to late Kate act like she’s the only one who’s grieving. “It happened to me, too. And it hurt,” he replies.

The next day, Kate finds Toby has left for the day. Suddenly, she hears a knock at her door. It’s her mom. Rebecca’s arms are wide open. Kate finally lets all of her feelings out. Rebecca and Kate are able to connect like they never have before. Rebecca recalls how she never held the baby she lost. She reminds Kate that just because she didn’t get to know her baby doesn’t make the child any less real. Kate’s still blaming herself. She thinks losing the baby might have been her fault.

Rebecca stresses to Kate that she can’t hold in her grief and deal with this pain alone. She admits that she hid her grief about Kyle from Jack for weeks. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore. She remembers how she broke down over yellow onions in the grocery store.

Rebecca’s words resonate with Kate, who finally opens up to Toby. “I feel like I failed you,” she tells Toby. He says she could never do that. Kate, holding on to hope, says she wants to try to have another baby in the future. “We will not let this break us,” Kate says.

