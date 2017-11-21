The Weeknd Enjoys Dinner Date With Katy Perry After Reuniting With Ex Bella Hadid: New Couple?

What’s going on here?! Just days after The Weeknd reunited with his ex, Bella Hadid, he was spotted heading to dinner with none other than Katy Perry. Could we have a hot new couple on our hands!?

The Weeknd, 27, is certainly wasting no time in the aftermath of his split from Selena Gomez! The “Starboy” singer hit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood for dinner on Nov. 20, and Katy Perry, 33, was also photographed heading into the restaurant. The two were not seen in the same frame together, and it could’ve been nothing more than a catch up amongst friends, but since they’re both single, we of course have to wonder if this could be the hottest new couple in Hollywood! Interestingly, the night out comes just days after The Weeknd was photographed leaving his ex, Bella Hadid’s, apartment in New York City, sparking rumors that that relationship might be back on.

After the reconciliation, reports surfaced that the 27-year-old “never stopped loving” his ex. Meanwhile, HollywoodLife.com also heard EXCLUSIVELY that he sent Bella a bouquet of flowers after she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 20. Of course, all of this went down after Selena had a romantic reunion of her own — amidst her split from The Weeknd, Sel began hanging out with ex, Justin Bieber, 23, again, and they were even photographed kissing when she attended his hockey game last week. This love square/pentagon situation is getting a little out of control!

At the end of this month, The Weeknd will head to Australia and New Zealand to continue his tour throughout December, so it certainly doesn’t seem like a good time for him to try and settle down too seriously with anyone. No shame in having some single status fun, right!?

