The most epic collaboration of all time is here — the Barden Bellas from ‘Pitch Perfect’ and Top 12 from season 13 of ‘The Voice’ released their mash-up music video on Nov. 21, and it’s everything. Watch here!

The Top 12 on this season of The Voice got quite a treat for making it to this point in the competition! The rising stars got to work with stars from Pitch Perfect, like Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Brittany Snow, on a collaboration video, which featured a mash-up of “Cups” and “Freedom! ‘9o” by George Michael. The groups came together for the project, which aired during The Voice’s Nov. 21 episode, and featured the actors and singers belting out the track amongst a gray backdrop. Anna Kendrick was the star of the video, and looked incredible while showing off cleavage in a sexy black ensemble, but every single person had their fair share of air-time, too. Watch the full video below.

This year’s Top 12 on The Voice consisted of Janice Freeman, Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson (from Team Miley Cyrus), Noah Mac, Shi’Ann Jones, Davon Fleming (from Team Jennifer Hudson), Red Marlow, Keisha Renee, Chloe Kohanski (from Team Blake Shelton), Jon Mero, Adam Cunningham and Addison Agen (from Team Adam Levine). Audio of the collaboration will be available immediately after the video airs, and the full Pitch Perfect 3 soundtrack will drop on Dec. 15. Then, the movie hits theaters on Dec. 22.

“This is a great example of a marketing partnership between NBC and Universal Pictures where the creative process was truly organic to both brands,” NBC Entertainment’s senior vice president of marketing strategy and digital said in a statement. “And I think audiences will absolutely enjoy it.” We sure are!

