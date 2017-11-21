18 Of The Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes: ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Friends’ & More

Thanksgiving has arrived, and it’s time to give thanks. We are very thankful for all the amazing Thanksgiving-themed episodes over the years, so we’re taking a look back at some of the best! See our picks!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! The characters in our favorite TV shows love to celebrate the holiday with special Turkey Day-centered episodes. You can’t talk about Thanksgiving and TV without talking about Gilmore Girls. The Gilmores always go all out for holidays, especially Thanksgiving. In the show’s classic season 3 episodes, “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving,” Lorelai and Rory have to spread their love and their stomachs for four Thanksgiving dinners. As they make their way to see Lane, Luke, Sookie, and Emily and Richard, the Gilmore girls make it a Thanksgiving to remember.

The season 5 Thanksgiving episode of Friends is in the history books as one of the best episodes of the show ever. Our fave friends remember their Thanksgivings of years past, and all the laughs ensue. Oh, and let’s not forget the turkey head. Who doesn’t laugh when Monica comes by Chandler’s apartment with a turkey on her head? Iconic.

How I Met Your Mother started a new tradition with Slapsgiving. We’ll never forget the slap bet. The Thanksgiving episode was so popular with fans, “Slapsgiving 2: Revenge of the Slap,” aired in 2009. While you might not think Gossip Girl would have had a memorable Thanksgiving episode, it did. The season one episode, “Blair Waldorf Must Pie,” is still a fave among fans. Not only did we get a look at old Serena, Blair opens up about her eating disorder for the first time. That may seem a little intense for a Thanksgiving episode, but the show really showed us the complexities of the characters in the episode.

From New Girl to Modern Family to Seinfeld, there are so many more TV shows with amazing Thanksgiving episodes. Check out some of the best in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think is the best Thanksgiving TV episode ever? Let us know!