20 Seasonal Cocktails To Be Thankful For: Delicious Recipes To Complement Your Thanksgiving Feast

Whether you need a cocktail to follow a big bite of turkey & stuffing, or you need a strong, stiff one to get through an evening with your crazy aunt, we have amazing drink recipes perfect for Thanksgiving!

Amarula French Toast

1 ½ part Amarula Cream

½ part rum

½ part Milk

Cinnamon

Combine ingredients over crushed ice an cocktail shaker. Shake and pout into a glass lightly dust with cinnamon and swirl with a cinnamon stick. A perfect recipe to “give back” this Thanksgiving. Amarula, the South African cream liquor, recently launched the campaign, “Don’t Let Them Disappear,” which is dedicated to saving and protecting the African elephant population, as one elephant is tragically lost to poaching every fifteen minutes. From September 1st through December 31st of this year, $1 will be donated for every bottle of Amarula purchased in the United States. Donations will go to their non-profit partner, WildlifeDIRECT, where the funds will directly support their on-the-ground conservation efforts.

Pear’Hot by Beverage Director Adrien Boulouque of Le Coq Rico

2oz Vodka

0.75oz pear syrup

0.50 oz. Lemon juice

Piece of pear for the garnish

To Make Pear Syrup:

1L water

4 cups of sugar

1 pear

2 piece of anise

1 stick cinnamon

1 spoon of 5 spices

Grated /zest ginger

Grated/ zest nutmeg

Put into a pan and bring to a boil

Add vodka, syrup, lemon juice and piece of pear in a shaker. Muddle the pear. Add ice. Shake and double strain in to martini glass with cinnamon brown sugar rim.

Fall at The Brady’s at The Skylark by mixologist Johnny Swet

Lime Wedges

2 Oz. Avua Plata Cachaça

.5 Oz. Lime Juice

.5 Oz. Orange Juice

.5 Oz. Agave

Heaping Barspoon Cranberry Sauce

Muddle lime wedges, shake all ingredients and stran into a rocks glass. Garnish with a spiked lime

XIMO Arista

2 parts FACUNDO EXIMO Rum

½ part Benedictine

¾ part Fresh lime juice

¼ part Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a dehydrated Lime wheel.

Kentucky Mulled Cider Created by Chef and Maker’s Mark® Cookbook Editor

4½ parts Maker’s 46® Bourbon

4 cups apple cider

2 pieces cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon whole allspice

½ piece vanilla bean

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 thin slices of orange

Juice of ¼ lemon

Combine the cider, cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice berries, the scraped vanilla bean and pod, and the brown sugar in a medium pot. Stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10 minutes. Add the orange slices, lemon juice, and Maker’s 46® Bourbon. Stir to combine and allow the cider to steep over low heat for another 5 minutes. Serve hot. Serves 4 -6.

Hot Honey Butter

2 parts Drambuie

1 Heaping tbsp Natural Apple Butter

½ tbsp Unsalted Butter

6 parts Steamed Whole Milk (Or choice milk-base)

1 small pinch Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp Ground Cinnamon

1/8 tsp Ground Nutmeg

Garnish with steamed milk foam and Cinnamon Stick

Serve in small mug/teacup

Steam milk, apple butter and spices together until hot. Double-strain into cup over butter. Stir in Drambuie. Top with additional milk foam.

Brockmans Fiery Side

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

0.5 oz. Cinnamon syrup

Ginger beer

0.25 oz. Cherry Brandy (a capful)

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes, add the gin and cinnamon syrup; then top with ginger beer. Drizzle the Cherry Brandy over the top. Garnish with a stick of cinnamon and a cherry.

‘Tis The Spritzer created by Cody Goldstein, Founder of Muddling Memories

2 parts Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila

1 part blood orange juice

1/2 part Aperol

1/2 part cranberry juice

Champagne, to fill

Cranberries, to garnish

Add all the ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice. Shake for 5 seconds and strain into a Collins glass. Top with Champagne and garnish with a few cranberries.

Pump King Mule from Outlook Kitchen and Bar at The Envoy Hotel

2 Oz. Denizen Rum

.5 Oz. Lime Juice

.5 Oz. Pumpkin King

2 TBS Coconut

Ginger Beer

Shake all ingredients and strain over fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Allora Dark from Allora NYC

Di Saronno Amaretto

Kahlua

Dark rum

The Glass Slipper

Three Olives Naked Vodka

Chamomile honey syrup

Lemon juice

Sparkling wine

Best served in champagne flutes, this cocktail is sure to set the mood for your holiday gathering.

Puddin’ on the Ritz created by Pam Wiznitzer, USBG NY President and Creative Director at Seamstress, NYC

2 parts Sugar Island Spiced Rum

1 ½ parts Milk

1 tbsp Vanilla Pudding Mix

½ parts Crown Maple Syrup

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Shake and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with grated cinnamon and nutmeg and 1 star anise.

Bourbon & Pear Highball

2 tbsp Buffalo Trace Bourbon

2 tsp Disaronno Amaretto

2 tsp oloroso sherry

2fl oz pear juice

Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic Water, to top up

Pear fan, to garnish

Raspberry, to garnish

Pour all the ingredients except the tonic water in order into a highball glass over ice cubes, then top up with the tonic water. Garnish with a pear fan with a raspberry on the end.

Orange Cinnamon Blossom

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

1/2 lemon

1/2 orange

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup sugar

3 whole cloves

3 whole allspice

2 cinnamon sticks

Rinse lemon and orange and thinly slice them, discarding seeds; quarter the orange slices. Put fruit in a 4- to 5-quart pan. Add honey, sugar (use the smaller amount if you prefer drinks on the tart side, the larger if you want a sweeter flavor), cloves and allspice. With a knife, cut the cinnamon sticks lengthwise into thinner strips. Add cinnamon and 2 cups water to pan; bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and boil gently for 5 minutes. Pour Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG into hot citrus base and heat until steaming, about 8 minutes. Keep warm over low heat. Ladle into heatproof cups or wineglasses.

Sparkle and Spice

750ml bottle aged rum

1/2 cinnamon stick

1 clove

1 cardamom pod

1 star anise pod

1 vanilla bean

3 allspice berries

Pinch of freshly ground nutmeg

Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

Combine rum, cinnamon stick, clove, cardamom, star anise, vanilla bean, allspice berries, and nutmeg in an airtight jar. Split vanilla bean and scrape seeds into jar along with the bean pod. Close jar and allow infusion to sit in a dark place for at least 3 days. Strain rum into an airtight jar with a fine-mesh strainer, discarding spices. Over ice, pour 2 ounces of rum infusion. Top with Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime and garnish with blackberries.

HEEET Thanksgiving Cocktail

4oz Pineapple Juice

11/2 oz HEEET

1 oz Ginger Ale

Splash of grenadine

Garnish with a slice of pineapple

Cruzan® Hot Buttered Rum

1 part Cruzan@ Single Barrel Rum

2 heaping spoonfuls Batter•

Steaming Hot Water

*Batter Ingredients:

1 lb. Brown Sugar

1/2 lb. Salted Butter

4 teaspoons Pumpkin Spice Seasoning

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Fill coffee mug 1/2 full with hot water. Stir in batter until dissolved. Add rum and top with steaming hot water. Serve with a stir stick or cinnamon stick.

Winter Citrus Sangria

12 oz Q Club Soda

12 oz Q Tonic

6 oz Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur

8 oz Cocci Americano Italian White Vermouth

12 oz Dry White Wine

2 cups sliced winter citrus (pink grapefruit, mandarin oranges, Cara Cara, lemon)

½ cup pomegranate arils

Mint for garnish

Combine Solerno, Cocci Americano and wine in a bowl and stir. Add sliced citrus and pomegranate arils, cover and refrigerate overnight to allow fruit to macerate. When ready to serve, transfer the mixture to a pitcher, top with Q Club Soda, Q Tonic and stir to combine. Pour into ice-filled glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Belvedere Toddy

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1.5 oz Hot Water

1 oz Lillet Blanc

.0 oz Lemon

.5 oz Honey

1 Cinnamon Stick

Fresh Grated Nutmeg

Orange Wedge

Cloves

Add hot water to heat glass mug, then honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange wedge and top with freshly grated nutmeg. Option to pierce orange wedge with 3 cloves.

The Nespresso Mojito

1.5oz Nespresso Vertuo Diavolitto coffee capsule

1.5oz White Rum

0.2oz of white wine syrup

0.5oz simple syrup

Muddle fresh mint

Pour over crushed ice

Top with 1.5oz of sparkling water

Garnish with fresh mint

