Tamar Braxton’s Mom Alleges Vince Herbert ‘Abused’ Daughter & Then Came After Her

In a shocking, new interview, Tamar Braxton’s mother, Evelyn alleges that she walked in on Tamar’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert abusing her. Evelyn also alleges that she had to ‘barricade’ herself in a room to escape him.

Evelyn Braxton, 69, is accusing her daughter, Tamar Braxton‘s now ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, 44, of abuse. The Braxton matriarch alleges that she walked in on Herbert abusing Tamar, 40, in the middle of the night, before he came after her. Evelyn claims she “ran” away from Herbert and “barricaded” herself inside a bedroom, where she and “the baby,” believed to be Tamar’s son, Logan, 4, were sleeping. She explained the full alleged incident to Sister Circle TV, when she appeared on the show, Nov. 21.

“What really happened for me was, one night I got up and I heard all of this noise and I thought the elevator was falling out of its socket,” Evelyn recalled. “So I ran into the kitchen and was like ‘what is going on for God sakes.’ And, he [Vince Herbert] was abusing her [Tamar Braxton] and she was trying to run and she was trying to get away.” Evelyn then explains how she allegedly tried to intervene. “I spoke to him. I said, ‘No no no, this is not what we do.’ And, he turned on me… So, I ran back to my room, because the baby was in the bed with me; I was very much afraid for the baby, because of his whole, oh my God, demeanor. I put a chair behind the door; I barricaded myself in the room and held that baby all night long. That’s no way for anyone to live.” Watch Evelyn’s interview, below.

This isn’t the first time Evelyn has alleged that Herbert is abusive. When TMZ caught up with her at LAX on Nov. 3, Evelyn said she was fearful Herbert would end up killing her daughter. “Keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her,” she said. “I love him, but I don’t want him to kill my child. [It’s] as simple as that … I think he needs to go and get counseling. I really and truly do, before someone gets killed.”

Tamar and Vince split at the end of October 2017, when Tamar filed for divorce. Despite Evelyn’s claims, Tamar has yet to speak out about the abuse allegations. However, after going social media silent since the divorce news broke, Tamar took to social media on November 8, where she seemed to hint that Herbert cheated on her. Tamar posted a long message to Instagram, where she admitted that she was married to say that she had a relationship. “… Some of us have been living a lie,” she wrote, later alluding that certain parts of her marriage have not come to light. Read her full message here.

To make matters worse, multiple reports have claimed that Evelyn and Tamar’s relationship is on the rocks. “Tamar is not speaking to her mother right now after [Evelyn] told [paparazzi] cameras Vince needs to keep his hands off of her,” a source shared with Page Six just days after Evelyn’s TMZ video emerged. “She added fuel to domestic violence rumors.”

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts in the comments.