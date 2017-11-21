Selena Gomez Confirms She’s ‘Well’ After Kidney Transplant In Emotional Speech At Lupus Gala

Selena Gomez spoke out about her kidney transplant and recovery at a lupus gala in NYC, revealing that she had denied the seriousness of her condition until it became ‘life-or-death.’ Watch!

Selena Gomez, 25, has been brave as she’s battled lupus, and she shared part of her story at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York, NY on Nov. 20. “I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago. I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease,” Selena began.

“After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus,” the “Bad Liar” singer continued. “They said I would be needing a kidney transplant. Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death.” So terrifying.

“Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life,” Selena concluded, “And I am doing quite well now.”Sel revealed in 2015 that she was diagnosed in lupus, and in Sept. 2017 she told the world that her best friend and actress Francia Raisa had stepped up to donate one of her kidneys to Selena. Amazing!

Selena looked amazing at the gala — which was held days after the highly-eventful 2017 AMAs — in a bright yellow Calvin Klein gown, and we’re thrilled to see that she was all smiles! See photos of Selena’s best American Music Awards moments here.

