Selena Gomez Hopeful Justin Bieber Will Spend Thanksgiving With Her: Excited To Cook For Him

Will it be a Jelena Thanksgiving? Selena Gomez, 25, has been hoping that Justin Bieber, 23, will spend the upcoming holiday with her and her family and even wants to cook some family recipes for him! “Selena wants to cook some of her secret family recipes for Justin on Thanksgiving,” a source close to Selena shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “Justin and Selena are making plans, figuring out where and how they will spend the holiday but Selena made it clear to him that even if it’s not happening on Thursday, she wants to make some of her favorite traditional dishes for him. Her family has a killer recipe for stuffing, mashed potatoes and Selena also loves how her mom makes a Texas Pecan Pie, so Selena is excited to share her family traditions with Justin.” Aw! It sounds like that could be one loving and delicious feast! See some of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments here!

Since Selena and Justin’s reunion is fairly new, it also seems like both of them want Justin to make a good impression on Selena’s family. “While Selena is eager to share food and her family with the new and improved version of Justin, the holiday is equally important for Justin,” the source continued. “He wants to impress Selena‘s family and show up with something yummy too. He is thinking maybe some cornbread or some pies. Selena wants to keep everything low-key, casual and no pressure but inside she is hoping everything goes well cause this first holiday back together will be a big deal for them.”

Selena and Justin have been inseparable since they started seeing each other again and things have seemed to be getting pretty serious between them. Their support for each other, especially since Selena’s kidney transplant surgery, has made Jelena fans everywhere rejoice. We can’t wait to see where they go from here!

