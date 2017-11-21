Selena Gomez ‘Leaning On’ Justin Bieber After Haters Accuse Her Of Lip-Syncing At AMAs

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back to using each other for emotional support again. A source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com how Justin has become her rock.

Selena Gomez, 25, performed her newest single “Wolves” at the 2017 AMAs, and some haters out there have since accused her of lip-syncing during her time on-stage. Well, Justin Bieber, 23, isn’t letting that negativity get his lady down. A source close to Selena EXLCLUSIVELY told us that Selena has been depending on Justin during these trying times. “Selena has been leaning on Justin after getting attacked by haters online accusing her of lip–syncing at the AMAs,” our source said. “Selena is understandably bothered by some of the negative energy online and has been trying to ignore the haters. However, things have been made much easier for Selena thanks to Justin who has been comforting her with his loving, caring and understanding words of support.”

When it comes to shrugging off the haters, Justin is using his own experiences to keep things in perspective for Selena, according to our source. “Justin has been in the industry for years and knows how to deal with all kinds of critics,” our source added. “He always shares his own experience and opinions with Selena, which she really respects. Thanks to Justin being a rock for Selena, she has been able to shake off all the bad vibes. She feels so grateful and lucky to have Justin back in her life, especially during bumpy times like this.” We reported earlier how Justin unliked a photo of Selena, which caused Selenators to call for the “Wolves” singer to dump him. However, it would appear that Selena and Justin are closer than ever.

In fact, Justin was apparently “super proud” of her “courageous return” to performing live after her kidney surgery. While you pray Jelena stays together forever, check out these sexy pics of celebs, including Selena, who were the best dressed at the 2017 AMAs.

