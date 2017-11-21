Memes

Selena Gomez: Fans Mock The Weeknd Split & Justin Bieber Reunion With Hilarious Memes

REX/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.
Some fans may be super happy to see Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez back together again, but others are poking fun at how quickly Sel dropped The Weeknd for her bad boy ex. See the memes!

How do you feel about Selena Gomez reuniting with Justin Bieber? Most fans seem to be excited by their reunion (including us), but there are also a number of fans who have a lot to say about Selena dropping The Weeknd for her bad boy ex. Was it the right thing to do? Was it bad timing? These are just a few of the topics covered in some hilarious memes we came across — ones that specifically mock Selena’s breakup with The Weekend and her reconciliation with The Biebs.

One hilarious meme we came across poked fun at Selena, 25, for how different the start of her 2017 was versus how her year’s ending. The meme, which you can see below says, “Me at the beginning of 2017: trying new things Vs. Me at the end of 2017: back on my bulls***.” The beginning of her 2017 shows her kissing The Weekend, while the end of her 2017 shows her kissing Justin. Clearly, we wouldn’t identify Selena kissing Justin as “bulls***,” but the meme did make us laugh. And it’s all in good fun!

In another meme we found, The Weeknd is being mocked for his cockiness. It shows a GIF of The Weeknd, 27, looking perplexed, and under that it says, “When The Weeknd said, ‘none of my girls gone get over me’ but Selena changed her hair right after the break up and we all know what that means.” In case you’re unaware, most girls go through a drastic makeover, following a breakup. It’s their way of saying they’re over their ex and on to bigger and better things. In this case, that would be Justin, 23.

To see more hilarious memes we found, scroll down to the bottom of this post!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dating again? Tell us below!