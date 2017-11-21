Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter, 22, Arrested For Disorderly Conduct At Drunken House Party

Uh oh! A member of the youngest Kennedy family generation is in trouble with the law. We’ve got details on how Robert Kennedy’s granddaughter Caroline was busted for disorderly conduct at a drunken party.

The Kennedy family has long been as known for their partying and legal woes as they have with their political dynasty. The late Robert F, Kennedy‘s 22-year-old gorgeous granddaughter Caroline Rose was arrested for disorderly conduct back in August when partying with father Max Kennedy, 52, at a house near the family’s a Hyannis Port, MA compound. Police responded to a loud noise complaint and fireworks being set off. According to the cops, Max was arrested after he screamed at them, smashed a cabinet on the ground and refused to cooperate. He was cuffed and put in a squad car and that’s when Caroline opened up the door to try to get him out and was promptly arrested herself!

According to authorities, Caroline refused to give police her personal information while being booked and admitted to being drunk. But hey, she sure looked pretty in her mugshot! She was scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 21 in Barnstable, Massachusetts, but caught a lucky break and made it into a pre-trial diversion program for first-time offenders. She’ll be required to do community service and other types of activities and her next hearing will be in March once she completes the program. See pics of more celebrity mugshots, here.

Her dad — who was once a district attorney in Philadelphia — had his disorderly conduct case dismissed earlier this month and he paid a $150 fine for a noise violation. His parents are the late Robert F. Kennedy, who was running for president in 1968 when he was assassinated, and Ethel Kennedy, who is still with us at 89-years-old. Hopefully she gave her son and granddaughter a good tongue lashing for allegedly being drunk and getting into trouble!

