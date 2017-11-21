Rihanna Begs For ‘Justice’ After Girl, 16, Sent To Prison For Shooting Her Rapist: It’s ‘Horribly Wrong’

Rihanna lent her support to Cyntoia Brown, a teenage victim of sex trafficking in Texas who killed the man who bought her. Cyntoia’s now sentenced to 51 years in prison. Read Rih’s passionate message.

Cyntoia Brown, now 25, was the victim of sex trafficking as a child, and faced unimaginable horrors. In 2004, she was picked up by estate agent Johnny Allen, 42, when she was just 16 years old, who reportedly, repeatedly raped her. Cynotia has been sentenced to 51 years in prison for first-degree murder on November 20, in Texas, for shooting Johnny in the head after Johnny bought her. She has already served nine years of her sentence. Cyntoia told the court that she was afraid of the man, who she said was “behaving strangely and owned a number of guns.” She said she killed him because she was afraid for her life.

Prosecutors argued that Cyntoia actually robbed Johnny after she killed him. She was found with his pants, his wallet, and some guns. That doesn’t change the fact that she feared her rapist, who participated in her sex trafficking when she was a minor. She’s eligible for parole when she’s 69 years old. Rihanna, 28, is one of the people outraged that Cyntoia’s serving prison time, calling for her release on Instagram while sharing a photo of the scared woman in court.

“Did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause….. Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child’s sentence I hope to God you don’t have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already! #FREECYNTOIABROWN #HowManyMore,” she wrote.

There’s a petition on MoveOn.org asking for justice for Cyntoia, as well. The petition reads, “This woman (who is now 25) was only a child at 16 years of age at the time of the incident when her 42-year-old victim (a grown man who had lived his life) solicited sex with [her]. He had the upper-hand being the adult and should have made the decision to help her seek a better way instead of co-signing on her destruction by soliciting sex.”

