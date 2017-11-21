Pippa Middleton Reportedly Pregnant With 1st Baby & Thrilled To Be Expecting Along With Kate

Pippa Middleton’s reportedly pregnant with her 1st child! Even sweeter, it’s been a ‘hope’ of Pippa & Kate’s to have babies at the same time!

Looks like the Middleton family may have to make way for TWO new additions come spring! After years of being an aunt to Kate Middleton, 35, and Prince William‘s, 35, kids: George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, Pippa Middleton, 34, may finally be having a little one of her own! And if true, the timing couldn’t be better, as Kate is also pregnant. Pippa and her now-husband James Matthews, 42, tied the knot in May, and we would be so excited if the newlyweds truly are pregnant, but for now at least, Pippa is keeping a tight lip. Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“She’s not confirming baby news just yet, but she and James started trying right away,” a source told OK! magazine. The insider also claimed that Pippa has been laying low in recent months and even abstaining from her usual runs. On top of that, the brunette beauty has apparently been wearing loose-fitting clothes when she does decide to venture out. “There’s a lot of talk that an official announcement could be right around the corner,” the mag’s source said. The sweetest part of all though, is that Kate and Pippa have apparently always hoped they’d be pregnant at the same time!

“They’re best friends as well as sisters, and they love the idea of raising kids who are the same age,” the insider explained. Kate, who’s due in April, has allegedly already been prepping Pippa for motherhood and offering her her best parenting wisdom. “She’ll be on call for her sister whenever she’s needed,” the source added. “Family is everything for both of them, and you can expect they’ll be even more important in each other’s lives once they can celebrate being mothers together.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Pippa is really pregnant? Are you thinking an official announcement will come soon?