P!nk & Channing Tatum Parody ’50s Suburbia With Sex, Drugs, & BDSM In Zany New Video

P!nk, 38, can do no wrong! Just days after she performed gravity-defying stunts at the American Music Awards, she’s dropped a fun and inspiring video for the title track of her album Beautiful Trauma. Watch the new visual (Nov. 21) above, and tell us if we’re not the only ones getting “Stupid Girls” vibes! Also, Channing Tatum wears a dress in it. Need we say more?

P!nk and Channing play house in the video, but it quickly becomes apparent that their ’60s suburban life is anything but perfect. Housewife P!nk burns the baking while Husband Channing is pouring booze in his morning coffee, and soon, it all begins to crumble! We’re then taken through several zany scenes, including a BDSM-inspired one where a latex-clad P!nk teases a bound Channing. Our favorite aspect has to be the dance moves, though — just check out that casual somersault that Channing does at 1:35! See photos from P!nk’s trailer for Beautiful Trauma.

Fans were shown a quick preview of the video during the AMAs, and while there was a lot going on last night, it instantly got us pumped for the full thing. Now that it’s here, it’s safe to say that it has its place on the list of P!nk’s best videos ever!

