Pink ‘Sad’ Over Christina Aguilera Feud Rumors: People Are Scared Of The ‘Power’ We Have

Pink took to Twitter to slam haters who have been trying to create fake drama with Xtina after the AMAs. She wrote that the hate upsets her, but it’s clear to her that people are ‘afraid’ of girl power. See her tweets!

“Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad,” Pink, 38, tweeted on Nov. 21. “You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you’re afraid of the power we have when we get together.” Pink is defending herself after some fans believed that she was dissing Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston tribute when the camera showed her facial expressions during the AMAs performance. Some fans quickly latched onto the singer’s reaction, and the photos and videos of Pink instantly went viral. Before this latest Twitter response, Pink denied there was still bad blood with Xtina. She tweeted that Christina “f**king killed it” on stage.

Seriously, don’t mess with Pink. She also called out an Australian show for trying to stir up non-existent drama between her and Christina. “I wish I could block you forever but I don’t know how someone help me please,” she wrote. Stop trying to make a new feud with Pink and Christina happen. It’s NOT going to happen!

Pink and Christina used to be frenemies. It all started when they collaborated on “Lady Marmalade” in 2001. They fought over who would sing the high notes on the track. Over 15 years later, the two powerhouses have clearly mended things. Cameras don’t always show the full story, so people shouldn’t be accusing Pink of shading Christina when they don’t have all the facts. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Christina isn’t paying any attention to the controversy surrounding Pink’s reaction to her performance. “Christina feels she did a good job and is happy with her performance,” our source said. Take that, haters!

