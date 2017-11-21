NYC Mom Sentenced To 18 Years For Smothering Baby Son To Death In Public Bathroom

SO horrific! A schizophrenic mother is heading to jail for 18 years after murdering her son, 20 mos., in the bathroom of a burger joint. Even more chilling? She claims ‘the devil’ made her do it!

After admitting to smothering her 20-month-old son, Gavriel Fisher-Ortiz, to death back in March 2015, Latisha Fisher, 38, is off to prison for 18 years. Latisha, who reportedly suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, murdered her baby boy in the restroom of a Manhattan burger restaurant, and was sentenced for her horrific crime on Nov. 20, 2017, according to the New York Times. Just last month, the mother pleaded guilty to killing Gavriel, although at the time of her arrest, she blamed the devil for her actions. During her sentencing, Latisha was photographed sobbing while seated at the defense table. She was reportedly heard repeating the words, “I am sorry. I love my son.” Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

Latisha was arrested on March 30, 2015, after she was discovered by a restaurant staff member at 2:30 p.m. in the bathroom of 5 Boro Burger. The mother was sitting on a toilet while clutching her son. The toddler was shockingly foaming from his nose and his lips were blue. Emergency personnel were immediately called, and FDNY first responders transported the boy to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that Gavriel’s death was a homicide and a result of smothering. Latisha’s initial defense? The devil made her do it.

Latisha claimed she was protecting her baby from someone who wanted to eat him by putting him to sleep with her hand. This isn’t the first serious crime the NYC mom has committed though. Before Gavriel’s birth, she set fire to her mother’s boyfriend, she poured burning oil on her own boyfriend’s face during a breakup, and she attempted to kill her aunt and herself, according to records and interviews with relatives. She ended up being diagnosed with severe paranoid schizophrenia in 2011 during a three-month stay at Rikers Island on a different charge. Doctors say she heard voices telling her to murder her aunt and commit suicide.

Since Latisha wanted to accept responsibility for Gavriel’s death, she will be released in about 15 years, with credit for the two and a half years she has already served, according to the Times. If she had been convicted of second-degree murder at trial — the original charge — she would have faced 25 years to life. “It’s really unquestionable she has a mental illness,” her lawyer, Bryan Konoski, said. “The ultimate question is whether she knew or understood that what she did was wrong.”

The little boy’s father, Luis Ortiz Jr., 36, explained to the court that his son’s death sent him to a downward spiral of depression and anxiety. He said he lost his job as a result, and now suffers from insomnia. He also blamed himself, saying that maybe his son wouldn’t be dead if he hadn’t turned down an invitation from Latisha that day. He had apparently been invited to go out to eat with the two the day Gavriel was murdered. “I should have gone with him that day,” he said.

Our hearts go out to Gavriel’s loved ones during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.