Nick Lachey Serenades ‘DWTS’ Fans With Touching Finale Performance Of New Song

Welcome back, Nick Lachey! The singer and former ‘DWTS’ contestant returned for the finale to sing his brand-new song about his ‘DWTS’ experience. Did anyone else get a little teary-eyed during his performance?

Nick Lachey just us feel all the feelings with his incredible performance of his new song, “Someone To Dance With.” Nick took the stage at The Grove in Los Angeles with finalists Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, and Frankie Muniz before the winner was announced. The singer’s voice was flawless from start to finish. He hit all the notes just right. Talk about a swoonworthy performance!

“Someone To Dance With” is a special track that Nick recorded that was inspired by his journey on DWTS season 25. The song is now available on streaming services everywhere. Nick wasn’t just your typical DWTS contestant. His wife, Vanessa Lachey, was also a contestant. Nick and Vanessa were paired with the show’s own married couple, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd. Nick’s brother, Drew Lachey, also won season 2.

The DWTS season 25 finale also included country star Kelsea Ballerini singing her hit “Legends,” finalist Lindsey and Becky G performing “Christmas C’Mon” from Lindsey’s holiday album, and Jordan singing a wonderful Christmas medley with former DWTS contestant Debbie Gibson titled “Sleigh Ride”/”What Christmas Means to Me.” During night one of the finale, Fifth Harmony and Pitbull turned up the heat with a hot rendition of “Por Favor.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nick’s performance on DWTS? Let us know!