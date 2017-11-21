Miley Pokes Fun At Blake For Being Sexiest Man Alive After They Battle At ‘Voice’ Live Shows

Miley Cyrus isn’t here for the haters who think Blake Shelton’s not the Sexiest Man Alive. She proved that he IS backstage at ‘The Voice’! You have to watch Miley’s hilarious video.

If you wanted a glimpse into the glamorous life of the Sexiest Man Alive, look no further than Miley Cyrus‘ Twitter account! Miley, 23, filmed a video during a break backstage at The Voice on November 20 proving that even though they’re duking it out during the live rounds, she and Blake Shelton, 40, are total BFFs. “ @ blakeshelton just bein real sexy….” Miley captioned her video. Blake looked amused, if a little baffled, by Miley casually filming him drinking a cup of water(?) to broadcast to her fans.

“I am live with the Sexiest Man Alive,” Miley said, panning to Blake sipping his drink with his pinkie out. So dainty! “Pinkies up for being sexy! No one knows more about being sexy than…me. Sorry, Blakie. Love ya!” How funny is that? It seems like it’s so much fun being around Miley, even if Blake looks a little uncomfortable. You’d think he’d appreciate Miley thinking he’s super sexy though, considering how many people are insulting him about winning PEOPLE‘s annual honor!

He’s being a good sport about the hate, though. He read a bunch of mean tweets about his magazine cover when he was backstage at Ellen, and the tweets were brutal, but amazing. “Woke up this morning to the news that Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. RIP every sexy man in the world who died in the sexy plague of 2017 overnight. You will be missed,” someone tweeted. Okay, that’s pretty epic. Blake declared that this mean tweet was his favorite: “We may be living in a time of division and strife, but at least People magazine has united us in our certainty that Blake Shelton is NOT the Sexiest Man Alive.” Ouch! It’s all rolling off his back, considering Gwen Stefani, 47, has always considered him her sexiest man.

