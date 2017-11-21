Melania Trump Rocks High-Waisted Skirt & Oversized Floral Coat At 2017 Turkey Pardon

For Melania Trump’s first turkey pardon as First Lady, she donned a skirt and turtleneck combo, paired with an oversized floral coat. Check out her look here.

Melania Trump, 47, has been known for the chic designer style that she’s brought to her wardrobe as First Lady. The former model dressed to impress for her first ever White House Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony alongside her husband, President Donald Trump, 71. Her look, which consisted of a red turtleneck sweater, high-waisted brown skirt and massive floral jacket, was a bit out there, and she caught a bit of flack for it on Twitter, but there’s no denying that Melania always looks gorgeous. For the turkey pardon, she stood alongside president Trump and the couple’s son, Barron, who looked dapper in a suit and tie.

The first lady has taken some heat over the past year for wearing inappropriate clothes for certain occasions. She was seen departing the White House for trips to flood-ravaged Houston in late August wearing her signature high heeled stillettos, though she was wise enough to change into tennis shoes upon arriving in the city reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. By the time Florida was pounded by Hurricane Irma, she wore flats when departing Washington D.C., but was back to her “Hurricane Heels” when leaving to visit Puerto Rico in Hurricane Maria’s aftermath. See more pics of Melania’s style, here.

Melania has tried hard to fit in with “regular” Americans, albeit she was a billionaire’s wife for so long before becoming first lady that she’s used to wearing very expensive and glamorous clothes. When entertaining a group of DC school kids at the White House vegetable garden in September, she wore a red plaid shirt that looked proper and autumnal, but it was by Balmain and cost nearly $1,400. Who gardens in a shirt that costs as much as some American’s monthly mortgage payments? Not exactly the reasonably priced J. Crew outfits that Michelle Obama, 53, used to wear when doing the same task.

