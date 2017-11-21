‘The View’s Meghan McCain & Ben Domenech Are Married — So Exciting

Newlywed Alert! Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were officially married on Nov. 21! Find out all the details on their intimate and family-filled wedding here!

Congrats! Meghan McCain, 33, is now a married woman! The View co-host married Ben Domenech, 35, on the night of Nov. 21 alongside family in her childhood home state of Arizona. “Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” Meghan’s rep told People. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, 81, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.” The wedding had around 100 guests, including former colleagues who worked on Senator McCain’s campaigns. See some of Meghan’s best photos here!

Meghan revealed that she was engaged to Ben just earlier this month. She caused speculation of near nuptials when she posted a photo of slippers that read “I Do!” on her Instagram with the caption, “#AlmostTime” earlier on Nov. 21. Although the wedding seems fast, Meghan has admitted on The View that they were secretly engaged for a while. Despite Meghan mentioning a boyfriend on social media several times for a while, Ben’s identity was only released to the public shortly after the engagement announcement. Like Meghan, Ben has been involved in politics for many years and was once even a speechwriter for the Bush Administration.

Meghan’s father, Senator McCain, was sadly diagnosed with aggressive stage 4 brain cancer just four months ago and after having surgery, he has been recovering before undergoing more treatment. Meghan has been by his side throughout the ordeal and has been hopeful for him. We’re happy to hear that he was a part of Meghan and Ben’s wedding and we wish the family all the best!

Congratulations to the happy and loving couple!

