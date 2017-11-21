What To Wear On Thanksgiving When Meeting Your BF’s Parents For The First Time

A first impression can last a lifetime, so you want to make it good! Read these expert stylist’s tips on how to dress when going home with your significant other for the holidays!

Stylist Kimmy Erin Kertes told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how to wow your significant other’s parents this holiday season. Here are her top tips! DO: “So you’re meeting the parents… this must be serious. You should take your outfit and accessories just as seriously. You want to show his parents that you have taste and class — nothing is classier than diamond stud earrings. Add a nice ring to your ensemble and you’ll impress them at first glance!”

She suggest classic diamond studs, a dainty diamond ring (maybe even something meaningful — a family heirloom, perhaps — for a conversation starter), and neutral colors like black, gray, and tan. Sweaters are classic and cozy and won’t show much skin. Bags and shoes should be dressy, structured and subdued.

DON’T: “Wearing anything too revealing and/or sexy is not going to be a win in the parent’s book. Anything that is too flashy can have a bad connotation as well.”

This is not the time to wear your new cleavage-baring shirt or bodycon mini dress. Super high stilettos can be too harsh, especially inside the house. A sequin dress is great for New Year’s Eve, but is way too flashy for a family dinner. Choose accessories that show off your personality and they will fall in love with you in no time!

HollywoodLifers, what are you wearing when meeting the parents?