Lemon Dance Challenge: See The Best Videos With Pharrell, Justin Timberlake & More For New Viral Craze

The #LemonDanceChallenge has Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and fans all over the world making up epic dances to N*E*R*D and Rihanna’s song ‘Lemon.’ WATCH!

N.E.R.D. has started a new viral challenge following the release of their hit “Lemon” with Rihanna, 29, and fans are absolutely slaying! The idea behind the #LemonDanceChallenge is to make up a dance routine inspired by the amazing dancer Mette Towley‘s moves in the official music video, and some of the videos are simply epic.

Pharrell Williams, 44, Justin Timberlake, 36, and RiRi’s Fenty Beauty have joined in the fun and we’re sure it won’t be long before more celebs take part. “When life gives you 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 move/shake/groove with the people that lit your fire! JUSTIFIED… SEEING SOUNDS… IN SEARCH OF… all reasons to chose to dance. Forever INSPIRED AND GRATEFUL @justintimberlake @pharrell @nerd @badgalriri @jaquelknight #nooneeverreallydies,” Mette wrote on Instagram. So good!

If you want to participate in the craze, simply grab your crew and come up with some sick moves. Watch the video of Pharrell and JT dancing with her above, and check out more of the best challenge videos below!

#lemondancechallenge 🍋🍋🍋 @evandebenedetto @samantha_long_ • Follow @dancetb for more! #dancetb A post shared by Best Dance Videos 🔥 (@dancetb) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:20am PST

My boys @lilrichswagg @alekzsamone @jamaldeandre_ ripping my choreo to LEMON 🍋! @badgalriri @nerd @pharrell #lemondancechallenge #lemon #blackboymagic A post shared by ROBERT GREEN (@staronstage) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are you going to participate in the #LemonDanceChallenge? Tell us which vid is your favorite so far!