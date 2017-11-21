Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning Baby & Wedding TV Reveal: Wants To Outdo Kim & Kanye

Is Kylie Jenner preparing to announce her pregnancy AND an engagement? A new report claims the reality TV star has an epic TV special in the works about an upcoming wedding and baby!

Kylie Jenner, 20, might be hiding more than just a pregnancy. A new report is not only claiming that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is working on a TV special that will not only address the rumors that she’s expecting, but also reveal her engagement to Travis Scott, 25. “Kylie is smarter than people give her credit for,” a source told OK! “This was her plan all along. She could bank $10 million on it!” TBH, there’s been so much hype surrounding the star’s unconfirmed bun-in-the-oven that we could totally see millions of people turning into that TV special. “She’s been shooting material for a special since the start of her pregnancy,” the source continued. “She wants it to peak with her wedding and the finale will revolve around the birth of her baby girl.” Could you even imagine?!

Kylie originally sparked engagement rumors earlier this month when she shared a video on Snapchat that showed the star wearing a huge rock on her ring finger. So if she’s truly ready to tie the knot with Travis, we wouldn’t put it past her to tie it into her pregnancy reveal. “She’s planning on having a lavish on-camera affair to rival Kim [Kardashian]‘s wedding to Kanye [West], and she doesn’t mind that she’ll be a pregnant bride,” the source told the magazine. While Kimye’s wedding special would certainly be tough to beat, the amount of buzz currently circulating Kylie’s private life might be enough to get the ratings she’s apparently hoping for.

Of course, Kylie and Travis haven’t confirmed anything about them getting married. Kylie hasn’t even publicly addressed the rumors that she’s pregnant, yet. (Although, if this report is true — it’s easy to see why she’s putting it off). The lip kit connoisseur, however, is the only person in her family that has the ability to confirm what’s going on in her life. When she recently appeared on The Ellen Show, Kim talked about how the family has a pact not to speak on rumors about their relatives out of respect for one another. However, that didn’t stop momager Kris Jenner, 62, from stirring up speculation when she posted a cryptic Instagram post that hinted that both Kylie and Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancies are legit. That alleged TV special can’t come soon enough — this family’s getting harder and harder to keep up with!

