Kylie Jenner Shares All-Pink Look On Instagram: Teasing Pregnancy Shoot & Is It A Girl?

Kylie Jenner potentially just dropped a big hint that may have revealed the gender of her unborn child. See the cryptic Instagram post that has everyone speculating here!

Trying to figure out if Kylie Jenner, 20, is having a boy or a girl requires us all to decipher clues harder than the ones in the National Treasure franchise. In her latest potential hint, Kylie posted a photo to Instagram, and get ready to start making assumptions because she’s wearing a whole lot of pink in it. Naturally, this has caused many fans to believe the reality TV star is having a girl. This theory makes sense especially if this picture is actually teasing her forthcoming pregnancy shoot. Check out her Instagram post that’s sure to leave you asking the question, “Is Kylie having a girl?” below.

Of course, this isn’t the first potential clue Kylie has dropped that hints at her having a girl. She previously posted cryptic pink-themed photos on her Snapchat. While you can never rule out these two separate instances as coincidence, Kylie’s pink obsession may truly be her way of subtly announcing the fact that she’s having a baby girl.

Meanwhile, according to a source, Kylie is reportedly working on a TV special that will not only announce her pregnancy, but also her engagement to Travis Scott, 25. Perhaps then we’ll finally know if Kylie is having a girl or a boy. However, for now, we’ll have to base our theories off these hints dropped on her social media accounts. Check out these sexy pics of celebs, including Kylie, who wore the hottest AMAs outfits of all-time.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

