Kim Kardashian, 37, loves the holiday season. Just like mom Kris Jenner, 62, Kim always goes all-out when it comes to decking the halls every Christmas. But here’s the thing, Kim wants her holiday decorations to be unlike anyone else’s. She’s adamant about keeping her decorations unique after Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Kris copied her in the past. “Last year, Kourtney and I got into the most epic fight because she fully copied my lights,” Kim reveals in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the KUWTK Christmas special. “I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare try and copy anything that I’m doing this holiday season.”

Kim, Kris, and Kourtney are out shopping for Christmas decorations when Kim flips out at Kris in the store. Kim says that she wants a very specific clear ribbon for her packaging, and Kris should just use it for her tree. Kris admits that she may use the clear plastic ribbon for her tree, but Kim gives her a hard NO! We fear for the family member who copies Kim’s decorations.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s just keeping it cool. “I’m going for my same vibe as last year,” she tells Kris about her holiday decorations. Kim doesn’t want to talk about anyone’s Christmas vibes, because she feels like someone is going to steal hers. No one messes with Kim K when it comes to Christmas decorations. The girl means business! Just keep it jolly and don’t get stressed, Kimmy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas special airs Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

