Kim Zolciak Defends Daughter Brielle For Flashing Breasts On Snapchat As Fans Call Her Disgraceful

Kim Zolciak not only encouraged her daughter Brielle Biermann to flash her breast in a Snapchat video, she’s defending herself and Brielle. Read her tweet explaining why she posted the revealing snap here.

Kim Zolciak, 39, found herself in hot water after she took to Snapchat to post a video of her daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, flashing her breast. Within the snap, Kim actually encouraged Brielle to reveal her breast. Well, Kim is not backing down in response to the waves of criticism that have come pouring in over the since-deleted snap. In a tweet that’s mostly in all caps, Kim seemed to imply that because the snap was meant for a friend of hers named Chloe (not Khloe Kardashian,33 , as originally thought) who fits her and her daughter for bathing suits and bras, she didn’t do anything wrong. Kim posted, “IT WAS A PRIVATE SNAP TO MY GIRLFRIEND CHLOE (who fits Brielle and I for swimsuits and Bras) NOT @khloekardashian THAT I ACCIDENTALLY POSTED! So before you assume please check the facts!!!”

Well, just because it was a private snap meant for a friend doesn’t necessarily mean it’s 100 percent okay to ask your 20-year-old daughter to flash her breast in any video. Of course, Kim was close to flashing her breasts herself back on Oct. 19. We reported earlier how during a recent trip to the airport, Kim went braless. As a result, her breasts were nearly falling out of her robe at security.

Time will tell if Kim offers further defense of her salacious snap. In the meantime, perhaps Brielle should give her mom a tutorial in how to send a private snap. Check out these sexy pics of celebs, including Brielle, who had wardrobe malfunctions on Snapchat.

