Kim Kardashian’s Pregnant Surrogate Makes Another Rare Appearance & Her Bump Is Huge

Kimye’s newest addition to their family is growing fast! We’ve got pics of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s very pregnant surrogate and her huge baby bump.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are expecting a little girl shortly after they ring in 2018, and from the looks of it their little one is going to be big and healthy! The couple’s surrogate was spotted out running errands in Southern California on Nov. 20 and her baby bump is HUGE! She was wearing blue exercise leggings and a Nike tank top that showed off her growing belly in a major way. While Kim hasn’t revealed when her due date is, she already had a lavish baby shower thrown in anticipation of her latest bundle of joy, and reports have claimed that the surrogate is due shortly after the new year. From the looks of how far along she is, that appears to be the case. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST PICS OF KIM’S PREGNANT SURROGATE.

Already a mother of two, Kimmy had such an elaborate baby shower on Nov. 11, complete with pink cherry blossomed trees, crystal shaped baby bottles and celebrity pals. But she took a ton of heat from fans for making the day all about herself and NOT inviting the surrogate who is actually carrying her child. The reality star old the co-hosts of The Real that she’s trying to figure out how to do things as she’s expecting a baby, but not actually having the child herself. “There are no rules,” Kim said. “And it’s like I saw online people were saying today like, ‘Did you invite your surrogate to the shower? Is she invited?’ And like what are the rules? There’s no rules, and I’m trying to figure it all out. But I thought I wanted to be open about my experiences because it’s what I’m going through.”

Kim claimed that she even mulled over whether she should even have a shower, but she ultimately did it for her four-year-old daughter North. “I mean, even throwing my baby shower, I’m like do I throw a baby shower? What do I do? And I thought I wanted to because I wanted North to experience, you know, a party,” Kim added “Like something’s coming, someone’s coming. We’re going to welcome our little sister coming. And so that really got everyone in the mood.” From the looks of the surrogate’s bump, the Kardashian-West family isn’t going to have to wait much longer for the arrival of their little girl.

