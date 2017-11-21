Kim Kardashian ‘Outraged’ By Cyntoia Brown Case: Determined To Get Justice For The 28-Year-Old

Kim Kardashian’s stunned that Cyntoia Brown got a life sentence for shooting a child predator when she was 16. Kim wants to get her lawyers involved ASAP!

Cyntoia Brown, now 28, has been sitting in jail after being convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. Cyntoia was just 16 years old, the victim of sex trafficking, when Johnny solicited her for sex. She shot him in the head at his home, telling the court in 2006 that she feared for her life. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, 37, are circulating a photo of Cynthia in her prison uniform, and speaking out about the injustice they believe she’s facing after being sentenced to life in prison. Kim’s outraged, and wants to put her privilege and resources to help set Cyntoia free!

“The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. # FreeCyntoiaBrown,” she wrote on Twitter. Good for Kim! Hopefully, her high-powered attorneys will be able to help Cyntoia, who isn’t up for parole until she’s 67. That’s 40 years from now, and she’s already spent the last nine years in prison. Kim’s doing whatever she can.

“For some reason Cyntoia’s story has really hit Kim hard,” a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Maybe it’s because she has a daughter of her own and she has little sisters. Kim is outraged by the injustice. She has spoken to her attorneys and she wants to really champion Cyntoia’s case. The documentary has outraged a lot of the hip hop community, and since Kanye [West, her husband] is high profile, Kim is hoping he can get his friends to advocate on Cyntoia’s behalf. Kim’s determined to get justice for Cyntoia, and she’s not going to rest until she is freed from jail.”

