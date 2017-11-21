Kevin Hart’s ‘Overwhelmed With Joy’ After Welcoming Baby Son: ‘God Is Truly Amazing’

Kevin Hart is now a three-time dad, and his 1st words regarding his new son & the birth are SO touching! Taking on a serious tone, the comedian gushed about family, and seriously, we are feeling all the feels!

Clearly Kevin Hart, 38, is feeling luckier than ever! After welcoming his third child, baby son Kenzo Hart, on Nov. 21, the star expressed his thankfulness via Twitter just hours after his son’s 1:45 a.m. birth, and we don’t blame him for getting so mushy. After all, a sex tape/cheating scandal rocked his world just two months ago, but the actor seems to have come out of it with his wife, Eniko Parrish‘s, 33, support and love. Kevin also has his older two kids, Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 10, by his side. It’s not hard to see why the star’s heart is so full! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

Kevin announced the exciting news of Kenzo’s birth at 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 21. He gushed, “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya.” That’s not all the actor shared though. He also revealed just how happy he truly is to be a dad again. “God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!!” So many exclamation points — how sweet is THAT?

Baby Kenzo arrived two short months after news broke that Kevin had reportedly cheated on his pregnant wife. Not only that, but there was also an alleged sex tape of the affair. Kevin himself even issued an emotional apology via Instagram back in September, telling his fans he had a “major lapse in judgement.” “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will,” the star wrote in the caption for the clip. Well, after this loving message, it sounds like he’s already well on his way!

God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts https://t.co/ypCdDsNkd8 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

Since the scandal, Kevin and Eniko held a lavish baby shower for their unborn little man. The shin-dig was jungle-themed and even included makeshift “lions.” “We couldn’t afford a lion, so we got the dog and just put the [mane] around the dog,” Kevin joked on Snapchat. “It’s still ballin.’ It’s just on a budget!” We feel ya, Kevin! The actor has also been showering Eniko with various gifts — including three large boxes of roses spelling out “I love you.” Looks like Kevin’s truly sorry for any mistakes he may have made.

