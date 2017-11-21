Blake Griffin has a big supporter in girlfriend, Kendall Jenner — even when he’s playing basketball across the country! The model sat courtside at her man’s game in NYC on Nov. 20.

Kendall Jenner, 22, is totally Blake Griffin’s number one fan! While the 22-year-old has been seen at a number of Los Angeles Clippers games in California this season, she took things to the next level by showing up to support her boyfriend when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20. It’s unclear if Kendall was simply in town coincidentally, or if she actually flew cross-country just to watch the game, but either way, this adds another courtside appearance to the list. For the game, she was joined by her bestie, Hailey Baldwin.

Although Kendall has yet to comment on the status of her relationship with Blake, they’ve been pretty inseparable since they were first spotted together in August. Not only has she been a staple at his basketball games, but they’ve been photographed on countless dinner dates together over the last several months, as well. Of course, when an athlete dates a Kardashian/Jenner, there’s always the infamous “Kardashian Kurse” looming over them, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Blake is paying no mind to that. “He feels like she is his good luck charm,” an insider told us. “Blake is not worried and is eager to play his best season ever and have Kendall sit courtside for the entire time.

The supermodel is notoriously private when it comes to relationships, and before she was linked to Blake, she spent months evading the topic of her romance with A$AP Rocky. Will she ever let us in on what’s going on with her new man?!

