Justin Bieber ‘Unliked’ A Photo Of Selena Gomez & Now Her Fans Are Demanding She Dump Him

Fans were thrilled when Justin Bieber reportedly liked a photo of Selena Gomez on Instagram, but when they noticed he then went and unliked the image, questions arose. See the reaction here.

Say it ain’t so! Justin Bieber, 23, went back and ‘unliked’ a photo of a Selena Gomez, 25, that he reportedly double tapped on the night of the American Music Awards. A fan site re-posted one of Sel’s photos, in which she was showing off her new blonde hair, and fan sites reported that the Biebs had ‘liked’ the pic of his on-again love. However, later that night, fans noticed that Justin wasn’t listed as one of the 2,000 plus people who had shown love to the photo! Did he purposely go back and unlike it?! That’s what fans are convinced of, and they’re showing concern about the rekindled Jelena relationship because of it.

As we previously reported, Selena dyed her hair blonde for her big comeback performance at the American Music Awards. While we were hoping Justin would attend the award show with her, she showed up solo, and he noticeably didn’t show her any love on his own social media accounts after the big performance. However, just earlier in the week, the two were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while she supported him at his hockey game, and all signs point to them being full-on back together. Perhaps they just weren’t quite ready for a big red carpet debut — after all, they just reunited one month ago, and amidst all this Selena ended her very serious, ten month relationship with The Weeknd. There’s a LOT going on here!

Immediately the AMAs, Sel jetted to New York City to attend a Lupus Research Gala on Nov. 20, but she was back on a private plane that evening. We’re crossing our finger that some new Jelena photos surface soon so we can be assured that there’s no drama here just because of an Instagram like!

She deserves better — 💫 (@vintageunivers) November 20, 2017

He's a cheater but ok — 💫 (@vintageunivers) November 20, 2017

RAT — Adore (@SeIenaS2) November 20, 2017

