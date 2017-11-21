Julia Stiles Gives Birth: Star Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles’ tiny bundle of joy has arrived! The actress has officially given birth to her 1st child, and we are beyond thrilled for her & husband Preston J. Crook. Get all the exciting details here!

It has been one busy year for Julia Stiles, 36! Not only did the 10 Things I Hate About You actress tie the knot in September, but not long after, she welcomed her very first child with now-husband Preston J. Cook! Julia gave birth on Oct. 20, according to an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Nov. 21, and we can only imagine how excited the new parents must be. Talk about a happy time for the entire fam! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest babies in Hollywood.

“Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. ❤️✨ ‘Hello, World!'” Julia wrote with the pic seen below.

Julia’s pregnancy news was confirmed back in June, and since then, the star has shared three sweet baby bump pictures on social media. One photo in particular was especially impressive, as it showed the star camping during her third trimester! “That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc,” the new mom captioned the image. In the pic, she’s cradling her baby bump while holding up a pregnancy pillow — all while surrounded by nature. That could NOT have been easy!

Before that, Julia admitted that she “couldn’t resist” after she finally posted her first pregnancy selfie on Instagram! Clearly the star was excited about becoming a mom. Julia and Preston got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 after meeting on the set of 2015’s Go With Me, where Cook worked as a camera assistant. To announce their engagement, Julia posted a sweet Instagram photo displaying her diamond ring as she held hands with her man. “Best Christmas Ever!” she wrote.

And just this past September, the two officially tied the knot in a self-proclaimed “shotgun” wedding right before baby Cook arrived! “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?” the blonde beauty captioned a photo of her and Preston’s hands resting on her belly — which is clad in a white lace wedding dress. WHAT a year! Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you thrilled for Julia and Preston now that they’re parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!