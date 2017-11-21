‘The Voice’ Recap: [SPOILER] Eliminated & 11 Move On After 1st Live Show

Unfortunately, the time for the first live elimination on season 13 of ‘The Voice’ has come. 12 became 11 on the Nov. 21 episode, and you can find out who went home, and everything else that went down, here!

To kick off the show, host Carson Daly immediately hit the contestants with some results. He revealed that America saved Addison Agen (from team Adam Levine), Noah Mac (team Jennifer Hudson) and Chloe Kohanski (team Blake Shelton). Next, Jennifer and her team, Noah, Davon Fleming and Shi’Ann Jones, teamed up to sing an epic rendition of “Let It Be.” So stunning! The performance was followed by more results from Carson, who announced that Brooke Simpson (team Miley Cyrus) and Keisha Renee (team Blake). Adam and his band, Maroon 5, took the stage next for a fun performance of their new song, “What Lovers Do.”

After we got to watch an epic mash-up music video with the Top 12 and Barden Bellas from Pitch Perfect 3, Carson announced that Shi’Ann (team Jennifer) and Janice Freeman (team Miley) would also be moving onto the Top 11. Then, Blake performed “If It Will It Will” with his team members, Chloe, Keisha and Red Marlow. So good! Next, it’s revealed that Davon (team Jennifer, Ashland Craft (team Miley) and Red (team Blake) are safe. That meant Adam Cunningham (team Adam) and Jon Mero (also team Adam) had to sing for this year’s first Instant Save.

Adam was up first with a rendition of “It Ain’t Me,” which was a major improvement from the hiccup he had during his Top 12 performance last night. Then, Jon gave a fun and powerful performance of “I Want You Back,” and had the crowd really going. Their coach was obviously devastated that, no matter what, he’d be losing an artist, and praised both men highly before hearing the results.

It was left in America’s hands to vote for who they wanted to stick around, and the viewers decided to go with Adam Cunningham, meaning Jon would be the first Live Show artist to get sent home. Of course, it was a great run, though!

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked by tonight’s elimination on The Voice?