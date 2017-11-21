We can’t contain our excitement! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are pregnant, and the news couldn’t have come soon enough. We can’t wait for baby Luna to be a big sis!

After months of talk and anticipation, Chrissy Teigen, 31, is finally pregnant with her and husband John Legend‘s, 38, second baby, according to the model herself! The news is even MORE exciting considering the two have been open about their fertility struggles, as they underwent IVF treatments in order to have daughter Luna Simone, 1. John and Chrissy announced the happy news on Nov. 21 via Instagram, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be. After all, they’ve both been super open about how much they love parenthood — and now they get to expand their hearts even more! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb moms’ baby bumps.

Chrissy took to Instagram to confirm the happy news herself after fans had been speculating earlier this month.

This baby news, while super exciting, shouldn’t come as a surprise. Chrissy and John have, after all, been vocal about growing their family in the past — even as recently as November. “We’re still trying…I’m going for, I mean hopefully in the next few years because for me I really want to just knock ’em out,” the model told E! News on Nov. 2. “That’s my dream, I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life.” She then clarified, “Not for the rest of my life, but the rest of my fertile life. So we’ll see.” Clearly Chrissy and John want a large family!

At the same time, John shared similar sentiments with the media outlet. “We want more,” the singer shared. “We’ll hopefully have another one in the near future. We’re working on it.” And now that time has arrived! During IVF treatments, before Luna arrived, the couple started out with 20 embryos. After being genetically tested, only three of those embryos were deemed normal. “The first little girl didn’t work, and then the second is Luna,” Chrissy explained to InStyle magazine. Congrats again to John and Chrissy, we can’t wait to watch your family grow!

