Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Planning Secret Christmastime Wedding In England

Winter is coming, and a ‘Game of Thrones’ wedding might be too. A new report claims Sophie Turner is planning a secret Christmastime wedding with fiancée Joe Jonas.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s engagement might be the cutest of the entire year — but are they rushing to make it official before 2018? The couple are supposedly planning to say “I do” in a a late-December ceremony, according to a new report from Life & Style. “The couple will wed just outside of Royal Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, where Sophie grew up,” a source told the magazine. “The quaint, picturesque village makes the ideal setting for a romantic winter wedding.” Yeah that would be a romantic setting for the ceremony, if it were to actually come to fruition. It’s only been about a month since the couple announced their engagement on Oct. 15, so a wedding around Christmas seems a bit too soon to realistically happen.

The alleged ceremony would reportedly “be small, and they’ve invited just their families and closest friends,” the source told the magazine. “Joe’s brothers will all be there, as will Maisie Williams, Sophie’s BFF and Game of Thrones co-star. The couple plan to have a bigger celebration next year.” If you’re thinking the 21-year-old picked the supposed wedding time out of tribute to her character Sansa Stark’s association with winter, the source explained that Sophie just loves the season. “Christmas is her favorite time of year because it’s all about family and spending time with people you love,” the source said. But even if Soph does love the idea of winter nuptials and they actually do pull off an intimate wedding, we won’t be sure it’s happening until they publicly announce their plans.

We do know though that the couple will probably be together through the holidays — wedding or not. The 28-year-old’s brother Nick Jonas, 25, spilled about what it’ll be like having his future sister-in-law around for the holiday season. “It’s all love, the singer told Entertainment Tonight. “She was with us last year as well, so she already had her first sort of Jonas experience.” Aww!

